Woman strangulates husband to death in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, May 23: A 37-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her husband to death in south Delhi's Defence Colony, the police said on Friday. The accused woman was having an extra-marital affair with an occultist and had planned to kill her husband with him, they said. Her paramour is on the run.

On April 7, the police were informed by AIIMS about the death of a 54-year-old man. He was brought to the hospital by his son, and his wife claimed that he died in his sleep. The man worked as gardener in AIIMS Hospital and had one son and one daughter from his first wife and one son and one daughter from his second wife.

All the relatives of the deceased were interrogated but no one suspected any foul play in the death. His wife, who was present in the room, also appeared to be in a state of shock and was unable to explain what had happened, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh said.

But the autopsy report stated that he died due to strangulation following which a murder case was registered. During investigation, it was found that the couple did not have a cordial marital relationship. The police found that a separate cell phone number was being used by the wife which had not been revealed earlier.

The call records showed that an occultist from Bihar was involved. When confronted, she broke down and disclosed that she was in a relationship with an occultist and they plotted the murder.

The accused disclosed that when her marital life was going through a turbulent phase, she came in contact with the occultist while attending a marriage function at her native place in Bihar, the DCP said.

She discussed her matrimonial issues with him and he initially promised to help her tide over the crisis but they later got into a relationship. To remain in touch with him she purchased a new SIM card unknown to anyone else. To ensure more secrecy, he also purchased a separate cell phone number to stay in touch with her.

Probe revealed that the woman and her paramour were in touch with each other on the night the man was killed. Later, the phones were found to be switched off. The woman said the occultist used to visit Delhi frequently to meet her.

During his last visit in March this year, they hatched a plan to get rid of her husband and he gave her strips of sleeping pills.

On the night of April 6, as per his instructions, she mixed the sleeping pills in her husband's food and once he went off to sleep, she strangulated him with a gamcha, a traditional cotton towel. The gamcha used in crime was recovered.

