Jaisalmer, Dec 22: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Sam area here, police said today.

Guddi was murdered by her husband Sujaram (25) after an argument broke out between them, on Tuesday, they said.

The incident took place at Guddi's maternal home in Dabdi village where she had been living for the last few days, SHO Sam police station, Narendra Panwar said.

"She was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead and the body was handed over to family members," said Panwar. "The accused, a labourer, has been arrested," he added.

