Woman spends night on road with son's body in Hyderabad

Mother spends night on road with dead son, landlord refuses entry | Oneindia News

A bereaved mother spent a night on the road with her son's body after landlord allegedly refused to let her enter home in Hyderabad.

Eswaramma's son Suresh died of dengue in hospital Wednesday evening. The family brought his body home, but the landlord refused to let them enter, saying the child's body would be inauspicious for his family. The land lord and his relatives didn't let the body in to avoid risk of being infected.

The mother sat on the road through the night amid heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, no neighbour intervened to help Eswaramma. She even had no information about which government department might be able to help her.

After dawn broke, volunteers collected money for the final rites and casket was brought.

Local people's opinion was divided over landlord's behavior. Some expressed anger and anguish over his action and pointed out that there is a taboo associated with bringing home a dead body.

OneIndia News