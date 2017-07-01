Woman killed in cross-firing, search ops continue in Anantnag district

Srinagar, July 1: Search operations by security forces continue for at least two militants believed to be hiding in a building in Dailgam village in Anantnag district.

J&K:Search operations by security forces in Dailgam village in Anantnag district. Two militants believed to be hiding (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/TnPFHPMMtf — ANI (@ANI_news) July 1, 2017

A woman wounded in yesterday's cross-firing between security forces and militants succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

"Security forces were fired at when they launched an operation in Batpora village after a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house," the police said in a statement here."

The police statement said: "Some militants are still holed-up in the house. Efforts are ongoing to take out the civilians.The militants are using the civilians as human shield."

