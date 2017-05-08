A senior woman police officer broke down after a senior BJP lawmaker from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh got into an argument with her. She was told by the lawmaker not to cross her limits, following which she broke down.

The incident took place when a group of women had blocked a road near the Koilhwa village alleging complicity by the police.

Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the BJP lawmaker reached the spot and got into an argument with IPS officer Charu Nigam. He repeatedly pointed a finger at her and told her not to advise him. Do not cross your limits. Do not tell me anything, he also said.

The lawmaker however clarified that he did not misbehave with her. We are against the operation of liquor shops. People were peacefully protesting against the liquor shops, but the woman police officer forcibly removed the protesters, he further said.

OneIndia News