Woman gangraped, thrown out of car in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, June 20: A woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car in Gurugram before she was thrown out in Greater Noida on Monday.

The incident took place,when three men in a Maruti Swift car kidnapped her around 8 pm on Monday in Gurgaon's Sohna area. The men drove around on the streets of Sohna for several hours and repeatedly raped the woman. Later, they drove to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh where the girl seems to have been thrown out of the car.

A passer-by informed the police and they rushed to the spot.

"We reached the spot and found the woman lying unconcious. She has been admitted to Yatharth Hospital," said a police official.

Greater Noida: Visuals from the spot- Woman from Haryana's Sohna allegedly gangraped in a moving car, thrown out in Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/mmqXlKJWQW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2017

According to news agency ANI, the suspects are absconding and an investigation is on. No First Information Report has been registered so far

The 35-year-old victim, is a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had come to meet a relative in Sohna last week.

