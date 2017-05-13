Woman gang-raped in Rohtak, brutally murdered

Rohtak, May 13: In a disturbing incident, a woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Haryana's Rohtak and her mutilated body was found in an empty plot.

According to reports, the incident took place on May 9and came to light when the victim's body was found in the city's IMT area. The victim's body was sent to postmortem. It is believed that the victim had allegedly refused to get a marriage proposal, following which the accused had reached her house a week later with his friends.

Soon a heated argument broke out between the man and victim. The victim slapped him in anger. Reports said, the accused along with his friends allegedly raped the woman and murdered her in revenge.

The family of the victim said that on May 9, at least five to six youth abducted her from the gate of a private company after which the accused took her to a deserted place and raped her.

The victim's mother alleged that the accused was forcing the woman to marry him for the past one year. Meanwhile, the forensic reports suggested that the victim was mutilated with sharp-edged weapons. The accused, later tried to run her over to hide her identity.

According to reports, the victim was tortured and her body was mutilated after the gang rape. It also said that the woman was killed after being raped involving at least seven people.

The reports suggested that the victim's skull was smashed after she was run over by a vehicle in order to hide her identity. The victim was working in private medicine company and was living with her mother and brother.

A few days ago, the victim's parents had filed a missing case based on which the police tracked her parents down. The police had called the victim's parents to Rohtak to identify her body.

The parents after identifying the victim said that the gruesome attack was carried out by the girl's neighbour and had demanded capital punishment for the rapists.

Further investigation is on.

OneIndia News