Woman delivers baby at Re 1 clinic in a Mumbai Railway station

Mumbai's famous Re 1 clinic turned into a blessing for a pregnant woman passenger at Ghatkopar railway station on Tuesday. Gudiya, who went into labour while waiting for a train, delivered a healthy baby girl at the people-friendly clinic set up in the station.

Re 1 clinics were set up along stations of Mumbai's Central line to treat emergency patients. The clinic at Ghatkopar railway station was inaugurated as recently as May. "This is the first instance of delivering a baby at one of our clinics. A team of four including two doctors helped deliver the baby and provide treatment to the mother. The baby is healthy and weighs 2.5 kgs and all the vitals are stable," said Dr Rahul Ghule who delivered the newborn.

[Accident that paralysed mother inspired Dr Ghule, the man behind Mumbai's Re 1 clinics]

Gudiya and her husband, Abrar Khan, were waiting for the train to to to Dadar when she went into labour. She was immediately shifted to the Re 1 clinic on platform number 3 of the Ghatkopar railway station. The clinic, well equipped to handle emergencies, assisted the delivery. "All necessary treatments including medication were administered to the mother and the newborn. The duo was shifted to a nearby hospital for further care," Dr Ghule added.

While the Re 1 clinics have treated close to 12,000 patients so far, this is the first instance of a baby being delivered. The clinics were set up to treat accident, heart attack or any other emergency case patients. The space for the clinics is given free of cost by the government that also provides free water and electricity. The clinics charge Re 1 for consultation and offer heavy discounts on tests and medicines. More such Re 1 clinics will be set up at Mumbai Metro stations soon.

OneIndia News