Woman, Dalit girl gangraped in Uttar Pradesh; probe underway

Lucknow, Jun 29: A woman and a 14-year-old girl Dalit girl were allegedly raped in Ballia and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Paswan, who lives in the village in Bansdeeh area, took the girl to his home, where he and two others allegedly raped her, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ballia Sujata Singh said an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter and Paswan has been arrested.

In Deoria, a woman (aged around 24) was abducted on by five people and taken to a secluded place in Bhaluani area, where she was allegedly raped.

The woman reached her home on Wednesday morning and narrated the incident to her family members, who then informed the police. Additional SP Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said the matter is being probed.

These incidents were reported while SP leader Azam Khan criticized Yogi Adityanath who completed 100 days in power. Khan said that loot, rapes, murder cases have increased and law and order deteriorated in the state.

PTI