Woman constable's WhatsApp forward mocking Kerala CM lands her in trouble

A woman police constable in Thiruvananthapuram is facing the ire of higher ups after mocking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The constable attached with the Medical College police station shared a Whatsapp forward criticising the Kerala government.

An inquiry was initiated after another member of the all-women police WhatsApp group complained about messages mocking the Left Democratic Front government being shared. Kerala has been witnessing fever-related deaths and the government as well as opposition parties have taken up sanitation drives. The message that the constable forwarded is said to have mocked the Pinarayi Vijayan government on failing to curb such deaths.

The message, a parody of government advertisements on its first anniversary was forwarded to the group. The message also contained a picture of Vijayan's smiling face and mocked his government for failing to arrest fever-related deaths. City police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police have concluded that the constable had only forwarded the message and are now tracing the origin.

All digital evidence including phone numbers were recorded by the cyber cell to take the investigations forward. Government employees including the police are prohibited from propagating campaigns against their employer and this is the basis on which probe has been initiated.

