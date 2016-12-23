Woman constable attacked with acid in Vellore

Vellore, Dec 23: A woman constable in Vellore was attacked with acid by miscreants on Friday. Lavanya, a constable with all Women's police station in Vellore suffered burns on her face and neck. She is being treated at Vellore CMC hospital.

Two miscreants who approached her from the opposite side are said to have thrown acid at Lavanya when she was returning from work.

Lavanya was walking to her brother's residence when she was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The woman constable was rushed to CMC with severe burn injuries. The fact that she was in uniform when she was attacked speaks of the audacity with which miscreants have attacked Lavanya. Vellore police have registered a case and are in the process of identifying the attackers.

OneIndia News