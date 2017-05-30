Within six hours of birth, baby undergoes heart valve repair

Within six hours of birth, a baby girl with blockage in one of the heart valves underwent valve repair at a city private hospital in Delhi.

Though it is very common in grown-up children, it was challenging for the doctors at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital for operating on infants because their organs and tissues are very fragile.

According ot Dr Neeraj Aggarwal, paediatric cardiology, valve repair is done through inserting a thin tube with a balloon at the tip of neck vessels through a blood vessel to the faulty valve in the heart. The balloon is then inflated to help clear the blockage. The doctor further said that these kind of cases need early intervention as delay may often result in death of many children.

The family were given time to decide and approach right centre for valve repair, since the baby's condition was diagnosed through fetal echocardiography in the fifth month of pregnancy.

OneIndia News