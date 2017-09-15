With no leads in Gauri Lankesh murder case, cops look to arms dealers

The police have started questioning an arms smuggler in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. The police are checking for leads from the arms dealer to find out the trail behind the procurement of the pistol that was used in the murder.

Kunigal Giri and his associates who are in judicial custody were questioned about the arms trade in the city. The police have so far made no breakthrough in the case. The only major lead that the police have got is that the weapon used in the murders of Gauri and M M Kalburgi are similar.

There are other aspects that are under probe. The police suspect that the killer was not a local. Hence he may have used local support for logistics. CCTV grabs show that he had visited the area where the murder took place thrice. His last visit was at around 7.30 pm following which the murder took place.

The SIT has also asked the police in Belgavi to question arms dealer. The police are not ruling out the possibility of the killer being from the border district. Police officials say that all angles are under probe and they are piecing together the evidence. The ballistic signature of the bullets used in the Gauri and Kalburgi case suggest that the murder weapon was similar.

OneIndia News

