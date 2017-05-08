With Mohan Bhagwat as President, India can be turned in 'Hindu Rashtra': Thackeray

Aurangabad, May 8: Amid the opposition leaving no stones unturned to put pressure on National Democratic Alliance government, the Bharatiya Janata Party partner in Maharashtra Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray had recently said that in order to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat should be made the President of India.

Supporting Mohan Bhagwat for three times till now, the Shiv Sena chief said that the formation of Hindu Rashtra is the top objective.

"For the first time, we (BJP-led NDA) have received such a strong political mandate. The formation of a Hindu Rashtra is the primary objective and therefore Mohan Bhagwat should become the next President of India," Thackeray said.

He also said that Hindutva forces aim to form India into 'Hindu-Rashtra'.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in the state as well as at the Centre, had proposed Bhagwat's name as the NDA's candidate for the country's top constitutional post in the past as well.

The BJP ally in the state had said that RSS headquarters has becomes the 'second seat of power' in India and added that the no one will fit for President's post except for Bhagwat.

In April too, Thackeray had suggested Bhagawat's name for the highest office post.

As President Pranab Mukherjee's tenure to end in July, there were reports that RSS chief was listed in the presidential post list.

OneIndia News