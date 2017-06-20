"With me as CM and Modi as PM, Cauvery issue will be resolved," says Yeddyurappa

The state president of Karnataka BJP has assured to solve the Cauvery river water sharing crisis if he becomes Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka said that his government, if voted to power would soon resolve the decades-old crisis.

"If I become the Chief Minister of Karnataka and with Narendra Modi at the Centre, we will resolve the never-ending Cauvery water issue soon," Yeddyurappa told reporters. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads for decades over the Cauvery river water sharing issue. While drought, farmer protests have kept the issue alive, it makes a comeback during elections as a poll agenda for all parties in both states.

Over incidents of rebellion within the Karnataka BJP, senior leadership announced B S Yeddyurappa as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Following the announcement by Amit Shah, Yeddyurappa has been touring the state to consolidate voters. Dalit appeasement has been a priority for Yeddyurappa during the statewide tour. BJP leaders led by B S Yeddyurappa made it a point to visit Dalit colonies and eat in houses of Dalits.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to publicise Yeddyurappa's visits to Dalit colonies in a bid to rid the party of its anti-Dalit image. Ahead of the 2018 elections, the BJP is working towards appeasing communities who are not their traditional vote bank. Yeddyurappa's statement on Tuesday came as another agenda that the party hopes to use in election campaigning considering the anger within the farming community across the country.

OneIndia News