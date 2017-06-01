With just Rs 1,000 as monthly pension, plight of retired HMT employees needs to be heard

The retired employees of the Hindustan Machine Tools are in distress. The retired employees who are now senior citizens of the country say that they have been deprived of their arrears since 1992 and the 1997 scale for over 15 years now.

Many had approached the Kerala High Court seeking justice. In a 2014 order the HC had said that it is of the view that the Government of India should consider the plight of the retired workers of the HMT.

The government must see if any relief can be extended to them, since they had worked for long years. In the above view of the matter, the Union of India is directed to take up, consider and pass reasoned orders within 3 months, the HC had said in 2014.

The retired employees say that the HC order has not been put into effect as of now. There have been several meetings that they had held with Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda and Ananth Kumar, but there has been no solution.

They allege that the due to the carelessness of the HMT management the retired employees have been put to a lot of hardship. Further the carelessness of the government has put them to further hardship.

The employees of the HMT both former and present have now made an appeal to the Prime Minister and President of India seeking to redress their grievances.

They say that the scales of 1997 were revised for employees from February 28 2014 instead of January 1 1997. This was a ploy by the department of heavy industries. In the bargain their efforts of 3 decades went down the drain they say.

They further say that with the 1997 pay scale not being introduced, it has grossly affected their pension. They get hardly anything between Rs 1,000 to 2,000 per month as pension. This has led them to live in poor conditions despite them putting in so much of hard work.

