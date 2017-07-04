With just 10 metres away, how Bengaluru's pubs go dry after alcohol ban on highways

With Supreme Court banning liquor vends within 500 metres on state and national highways, bars and restaurants, wine shops and other alcohol outlets in Bengaluru ended the business of more than 360 liquor shops and 18 pubs. However, Toit, a brewpub escaped the ban, as it was located exactly 510 metres from the National Highway 75.

What did the 10 metres difference from the highway can make?

According to Arun George, co-founder of Toit Brewpub said that because of the order, the business has been non existenet from July 1 onwards. He also said that he is not be able to compensate for the losses made by another pub which is located in Hosur road with the pub which has in Indiranagar, luckily, escaped the ban. George further said that the business would be as usual we are expecting good at Indiranagar

The Supreme Court has in an order said that liquor vendors within 500 metres of national and state highways will have to shut down from 1 April. The court has given some exemptions to Sikkim, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh. It also held that areas with a population up to 20,000 may have liquor vends at a distance of 220 metres from the highways.

Following the top court's order, high end pubs in MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar and Church Street as well as Old Madras Road have lost business running into crores in the last three days.

OneIndia News