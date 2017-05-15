With his wife at home paralysed, this auto driver who carried his son around gets help

A photo of autorickshaw driver Mohammad Saeed who let his son sleep on his lap while he is working has gone viral in all the social media platforms.

Ths is heartbreaking.met Md.Saeed(9702098346) 2day in mumbai.Wife paralysed.Nobody to take care of his son.still fighting & driving auto. pic.twitter.com/2XIJ4uces4 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) May 14, 2017

The driver Saeed's wife two weeks ago suffered a stroke after which it left her paralysed. So he now takes care of his wife and children. Saeed usually takes his son along with him while his another three-month-old daughter is taken care of neighbour.

Saeed was quoted saying in Hindustan Times that they often at times sleep empty stomach and sometimes he returns home empty-handed. He even said that some people hire another auto rickshaw after seeing his son sleeping on his lap.

However, Saeed's hardship didn't go invain. His dedication to his work was highlighted by a film director, who tweeted a photo of him and urged citizens to help.

After the photo went viral, many came forward to help him. Saeed also recieved many calls from NGOs and other people who wants to help him out financially. Some doctors even said that they will treat his wife for free.

OneIndia News