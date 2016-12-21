With fakes flooding the market, how to tell if new Rs 500 or 2,000 note is real?

Bengaluru, Dec 21: In the past month at least three major incidents of the Rs 2,000 notes being fake have come to light. On Tuesday the Bengaluru police arrested four persons for circulating photocopied Rs 2,000 notes. A similar incident was reported in Amritsar, Punjab where Rs 3.20 lakh in fake currency was recovered. Incidents similar to these were reported from Odisha as well.

The modus operandi in all these operations were similar. The notes were photocopied. A printer was used to print these notes and the accused persons had tried to dispose it off in the market. They felt that due to shortage of the new notes, they would easily be able to dispose the same in the market and people would fall trap for it.

The Financial Intelligence Unit says that the fake notes have not yet been printed in Pakistan. There are indications that those running the racket will look to replicate the notes. It may not be that easy due to the enhanced security features, but we need to keep our eyes and ears open, an officer from the FIU informed OneIndia.

How to tell if your note is fake?

The touch and feel of a fake note is very different compared to the genuine one. The racketeers are printing the notes on paper which is not similar to the genuine notes.

The fake Rs 2,000 note will not have the seven bleed lines on the side that are in raised printing or intaglio. In the case of the Rs 500 note there are five bleed lines. Moreover the security thread on the genuine notes change colour from green to blue at different angles.

The numeral 500 and 2,000 on the right side also change colour when viewed from different angles. These changes cannot be seen in a fake note.

