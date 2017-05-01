With Dawood almost dead, who will succeed his 6.7 billion dollar empire

D-It is almost certain that Dawood Ibrahim who is undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Karachi will not make it. His trusted aide, Chhota Shakeel put up a brave front and refuted rumours regarding his ill-health. Intelligence Bureau officials say that Shakeel would try and keep the issue under wraps because in such times a succession issue would crop up.

Dawood's empire is worth 6.7 billion dollars. His empire is so vast that he made it to the Forbes Magazine in 2015. Forbes described him as one of the richest gangsters of all time. Officials say that his businesses include, diamond, drug and arms trade. He also runs the fake currency racket apart from controlling the cricket betting racket.

With his health failing and due to crippling gangrene on the legs, the question is who would succeed him? The ISI will have a role to play in deciding who inherits Dawood's 6.7 billion dollar empire. Dawood trusts only two persons. One is his brother Anees and the other his close aide, Chhota Shakeel. However Dawood would like his family to run the business after his death.

At the moment contrary to what is being said in the media, Dawood is not capable of running the show. His health has been failing since the past two years and he has taken a back-seat. He had asked his brother Anees to run the show with the help of Shakeel.

A global terrorist:

Dawood had been declared a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's IS and al-Qaida Sanctions Committee as global terrorist. The UN has acknowledged that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan. It has confirmed not less than six of the nine addresses shared by India.

Dawood Ibrahim lives in the posh Clifton area of Karachi. He lives in a palatial bungalow spread over 6,000 square yards at D-13, Block-4, Clifton, Karachi in Pakistan.

The aliases used by Dawood are: Dawood Ebrahim, Sheikh Dawood Hassan, Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz, Anis Ibrahim, Aziz Dilip, Daud Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar, Daud Ibrahim Memon Kaskar, Dawood Hasan Ibrahim Kaskar, Dawood Ibrahim Memon, Dawood Sabri, Kaskar Dawood Hasan, Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman, Dowood Hassan Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Ismail Abdul and Hizrat.

OneIndia News