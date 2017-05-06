With BIG posters, Mulayam-Shivpal’s Samajwadi Secular Morcha makes UP debut

Lucknow, May 6: A day after Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of a new political party--Samajwadi Secular Morcha--the posters of the political outfit were spotted in several parts of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Confirming his official break-up with the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal on Friday said the new party would be headed by his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav. In fact, almost 25 years ago, Mulayam founded the SP. Now, his son and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav is the president of the SP.

Speaking to ANI, Shivpal said, "In order to restore his (Mulayam) lost dignity and to bring all the Samajwadis together, there will soon be an announcement of this secular front in Lucknow." According to the report in ANI, Shivpal will soon be meeting state and national level leaders regarding the same. The party will also include minorities, farmers and youth.

"Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to Netaji (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," PTI quoted Shivpal as saying.

Shivpal made the announcement after a meeting with his brother-in-law Ajant Singh Yadav in his hometown Etawah. Mulayam Singh is yet to respond to his younger brother's declaration.

Since last year, the infighting within the SP was underway. On one camp it was Mulayam and his brother Shivpal and the second one was headed by Akhilesh. The formation of the new party by Shivpal, officially confirms the split in the party.

OneIndia News