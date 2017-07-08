With an eye on China, India gives Myanmar Army chief the 'king's treatment'

With an eye on China, the chief of the Myanmar Army is getting the king's treatment in India. During his visit he will meet with all the big-wigs and sources tell OneIndia that India may crank up military supplies to Myanmar as well. This is a move by India with a firm eye on China, the country with which India is involved in a long stand off.

Commander-in-chief of Myanmar armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will meet with the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. He is also being given an extensive tour of the country that began at Gaya on Friday. To make the visit even more grand, Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat flew down to Gaya to hosot a banquet at the Officer's Training Academy.

India will boost the military supplies to Myanmar. This is being seen as a move that would largely increase, defence cooperation with Myanmar. This is also the overall plan to expand defence cooperation with the ASEAN countries. India expects that this would send out a strong message to China.

Currently India provides Myanmar with 105mm light artillery guns, rocket launchers, rifles, radars, mortars, bailey bridges, communication gear, night-vision devices, war-gaming software and road construction equipment as well as naval gun-boats, sonars, acoustic domes and directing gear. India also makes regular port calls to Myanmar apart from taking part in coordinated patrolling exercises along with the bilateral maritime boundary.

OneIndia News