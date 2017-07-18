With a salary of Rs 75,000, this is how Pranab Mukherjee will live post-retirement

10 Rajaji Marg will be Pranab Mukherjee's new address. The 11,776 sq feet house which was occupied by late former President of India, A P J Abdul Kalam is being readied to house its newest occupant. Pranab Mukherjee steps down as President on July 25.

On Monday the Presidential poll between Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar was held. The elections saw 99 per cent polling. Counting for the same will be held on July 20.

For Pranab Mukherjee who has had a super charged career as a politician, life would be quiet at 10 Rajai Marg. He is expected to spend most of his time reading and writing which he enjoys. All arrangements to stack up his books at his new home are being made.

As per the President Emoluments Act of 1951, a former President is entitled to use a furnished residence without paying rent. He is entitled to two telephones, one of which would be for internet. He is also entitled for a mobile phone with national roaming.

Further he is entitled for a motor car, secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary, one additional private secretary, one personal assistant and two peons. In addition to this the former President is also entitled for office expenses of Rs 60,000 per annum. The former President is also entitled for medical attendance and also free travel to any place in India. He is entitled for the highest class of travel by air, rail or steamer and will be accompanied by one person.

He will also be entitled for 50 per cent of the salary he was drawing as President. A President of India draws Rs 1.50 lakh as a monthly salary. Post retirement Pranab Mukherjee would draw Rs 75,000 per month. The salary revision took place during the tenure of Prathibha Patil who had increased the salary from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Vice Presidents earn Rs 1.25 lakh a month while in the case of Governors it is Rs 1.10 lakh.

OneIndia News