With 63.1 per cent of votes, Kovind is next President of India

With 63.1 per cent of the electoral college votes with the NDA in the elections for the next President of India is already a foregone conclusion. The opposition on Thursday selected Meira Kumar as its candidate, but that is unlikely to dent the chances of the NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind.

48.9% of the votes are NDA's own, and the support of several non-NDA regional parties has taken the figure beyond 63%. The non-NDA parties that are supporting Kovind are JD(U) with 1.91 per cent of the votes, AIADMK, 5.39 per cent, BJD with 2.99%, TRS,2%, YSRCP, 1.53% and INLD with 0.38%.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The NDA has also ensured that the Shiv Sena with 2.34 per cent of the votes is backing Kovind. This took the NDA's tally to an impressive 63.1 per cent, way ahead of the half way mark.

OneIndia News