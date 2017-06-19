With 50,000 registrations, Mysuru set to break all record on Yoga day

After two rehearsals, boot camps in four regions, multiple flash mobs and extensive promotions Mysuru is all set to break all records on Internation Day of Yoga. With barely a day to go, 51,463 people have already registered to take part in a mass Yoga demonstration on June 21. The rehearsals on Sunday were glimpses of what is to come on Wednesday.
Thousands gather for Yoda day rehearsals
Captured on drone cameras, the rehearsal for Yoga day held on Sunday was vibrant and colourful. The Mysuru district administration is taking all efforts to ensure that the city breaks Rajpath's 2015 record of 35,985 participants. The district administration took to Twitter to thank Mysureans for turning up in thousands for the rehearsals. The last one before the main event was held on Sunday at the Race Course road.
Close to 6000 school students expected to participate
Yoga camps are being held in schools across Mysuru and close to 6,000 students are expected to take part in Wednesday's mammoth event. On Monday schools children in Mysuru assembled at the palace to attempt a world record of forming the 'Longest Yoga Chain'. Dressed in whites and schools uniforms, children sat in huge circles outside the Mysuru palace.
Registration counter is still ticking
With barely a day to go, the number of registrations is expected to be higher. Currently, more than 51,000 people have registered themselves to take part in June 21's massive Yoga day event. Mysuru District Administration is organizing the International Day of Yoga in association with Department of Tourism, Ayush, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru Yoga Networking Organisation, NSS, Regional Transport Department, Mysuru Travels Association & Hotel Owners Association.
Boot camps ahead of mass yoga event
Ahead of the event, citizens have been asked to visit boot camps in four regions. Boot camps, some specially organised for women have been set up at Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Jayachamaraja regions. Basic training is being given to participants days in advance. Each region has various venues where boot camps are being organised and each venue has been assigned a chief. Evening slot between 5.30 and 7 has been assigned only for women.
Mysuru set to beat Rajpath's record
With more than 50,000 registrations already, Mysuru is all set to beat Rajpath's record of 35,000 participants. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a mass Yoga event in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Maidan where close to 60,000 people are expected, Mysuru district administration officials are confident of creating a Guinness world record.
Picture Courtesy: @yogadaymysuru
OneIndia News