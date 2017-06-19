With 50,000 registrations, Mysuru set to break all record on Yoga day

Boot camps ahead of mass yoga event

Ahead of the event, citizens have been asked to visit boot camps in four regions. Boot camps, some specially organised for women have been set up at Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Jayachamaraja regions. Basic training is being given to participants days in advance. Each region has various venues where boot camps are being organised and each venue has been assigned a chief. Evening slot between 5.30 and 7 has been assigned only for women.