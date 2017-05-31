With 32 SIMI and 3 ISIS operatives together in one jail, authorities have a security nightmare

With 32 operatives of the Students Islamic Movement of India and 3 ISIS inspired suspects, this jail in Madhya Pradesh has a problem on hand. For security officials at the jail, it is nothing but a nightmare to ensure that the premises is guarded.

The problem shot up after SIMI's former chief, Safdar Nagori was moved to the Bhopal Central Jail along with nine others. Nagori and the 9 others were sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life following which they were shifted from Gujarat to Bhopal.

In all there are 3,000 inmates in the jail. There are 40 dreaded inmates of which 35 are from the SIMI and ISIS. The jail authorities also have the jail break incident fresh in their minds. An assessment was conducted after 8 SIMI members broke out of the jail last October. It was found that they were able to escape due to the lack of manpower in the jail.

The problem for the jail authorities is guarding Safdar Nagori. He was the one who floated the radical version of the SIMI which saw the outfit split into 2. In the past five years there have been several plans hatched by SIMI members to facilitate his escape.

In 2014, 5 operatives of the SIMI had escaped from the Khandwa jail again in MP. Investigations had found that they had hatched a plan to free Nagori from the Gujarat jail. After a three year chase, two of these operatives were killed in an encounter while the rest arrested and taken back to jail.

