Wire laden-box creates panic in Bengaluru's Lalbagh area

A suspicious looking box-shaped material was found by the Bengaluru police at a metro station near Lalbagh west gate in Bengaluru. A call to the control room appraised the police of the abandoned item following which the police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The police said that the item looked like a handmade firecracker. It may be noted that Lalbagh is currently hosting the flower show that attracts hundreds of visitors on a daily basis.

All four gates of Lalbagh were closed as a precautionary measure while police inspected the item. However, the police refused to confirm if it was a bomb module before the bomb squad verifies the same. "We appeal to the public to not panic. We have enhanced and heightened the security across the city," said Praveen Sood, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru. The commissioner along with the divisional additional commissioner and DCP were at the spot. The suspicious item has been sent for examination. The Siddapura police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations are underway.

OneIndia News