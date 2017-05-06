Wipro receives threat e-mail, sender demands ransom

IT giant Wipro has received a threat e-mail in which the sender has threatened to spread biological toxin, Ricin, in its campus if the ransom is not paid.

The anonymous sender has demanded a ransom of Rs 500 crore worth currency in bitcoins- digital currency by May 25.

Wipro has lodged a complaint with the police after which a case of cyber terrorism was registered. The email was sent from the id Ramesh2@protonmail.com on Friday.

The e-mail has been sent to several senior officials of the company. It also mantions an online link where the payment should be made.

In a statement, Wipro said there has been no impact on company's operation because of the threat.

"Have filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities after receiving a threatening letter from an unidentified source... Have augmented security measures at all our office locations. There is no impact on the company's operations," it said.

Ricin in a natural toxic protein which is an extract of castor bean. It is found in byproducts of castor oil production but can be used as biological weapon.

The sender of the threat mail has claimed that he has isolated sufficient quantity of high-quality, beta strain of Ricin and had tested it on dogs in Kolkata.

