Winning players get 'cow' as trophy in Gujarat

The cow has replaced cash prize, sounds weird but it is true in Gujarat. This initiative was taken by Rabari community in Vadodara in which members of winning cricket team were awarded a cow.

In the wake of controversy regarding cow slaughter, the organizers took this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of cow.

The Rabri community in Gujarat, also known as Rabari or Rewari or "'Raibari" are pastoralists in Gujrat. They rear cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep and camels, sell ghee, weave, and are known for fine embroidery.

To raise awareness the community invented a unique way to raise awareness about cows by awarding the animal as a prize to the winning team member since last year.

"With this tournament we want to send a message that cow is a very important component in our society. Rabari community has always protected the cattle as it is our livelihood," Organiser of the tournament Prakash Rabari told ANI.

With the current countrywide turmoil regarding cow and politics around it, the community this year decided to give away a 'Gyr' calf each to all the members of the winning team of the tournament.

A player Raju Rabari said "We want the state to recognize cow as the National Animal, only then can we save them."

He added that all the players were immensely happy receiving such a prize after winning the match.

OneIndia News