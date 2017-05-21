Windows of new Tejas Express damaged by miscreants

New Delhi, May 21: Indian Railways' luxury train Tejas, which is yet to be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa was found damaged already. The windows, made of glass, were found cracked after the train arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Equipped with modern facilities such as CCTV cameras and smoke-and-fire detection system, Tejas Express will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Unlike the Shatabdi Express, passengers will have the option to opt for onboard food. If a passenger opts for food while buying ticket, the catering charge will be included in the fare.

There is an increase of more than 20 per cent in the base fare for Tejas as against the Shatabdi, said a railway ministry official.

Comprising executive class and chair cars, Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics.

