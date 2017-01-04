Will 'thrash' both SAD-BJP, AAP in polls: Amarinder Singh

Expressing happiness that polls in Punjab would be conducted in single phase, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his party will 'thrash' (pitai) both BJP-SAD alliance and AAP in the upcoming elections.

#WATCH Captain Amarinder Singh says, "Dono ki pitaai karenge, Akali-BJP ki bhi aur AAP ki bhi, unko haraayenge" #Punjabpolls pic.twitter.com/cXRIh3cKRT — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

When asked whom he considers Congress' biggest opponent, he said, "No one".

"We are happy, we had requested the EC to conduct polls in single phase in Punjab," he told news agency ANI.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, claimed his party was poised to win more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

"The countdown has started for the ruling parties in Punjab and Goa," IANS quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Assembly elections in Punjab, which is currently ruled by Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition, are scheduled to be held on February 4 in a single phase.

Making the announcement of assembly elections in five states, CEC on Wednesday said elaborate steps have been taken to see that polls are held smoothly. He said a strict expenditure monitor mechanism has been put in place to curb black money use in campaigns.

The CEC also announced the poll dates for Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. The polls in Manipur would be held in two phases, while in UP it would be held in seven phases.

The counting and results of polls in all states would take place on March 11.

OneIndia News