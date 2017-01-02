Will the SP family feud overshadow Modi's big Lucknow rally?

Lucknow, Jan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and strategists within the BJP are worried that the Samajwadi Party family drama may overshadow the event.

The BJP feels that this high octane drama within the SP is being orchestrated only to divert attention from the PM's Parivartan Maharally to be held on Monday. The fact of the matter is that all eyes in UP are on the family feud and this the BJP feels is likely to take the attention away from the PM's rally.

The BJP's state unit chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya says that the entire drama is an attempt to cover up the poor showing by the SP government in UP. The drama is being staged to divert attention from the important rally, he also said.

The BJP's central leadership has given its workers in UP a target of a 7 lakh gathering at the event. The BJP in UP hopes that Modi's rally is a huge success and he would manage to take the focus away from the SP family feud.

The BJP in UP says that the rally is very important given the situation that is prevailing in the state. Modi will convince the people to rise above regional parties and elect the BJP for better governance, party workers in the state say.

OneIndia News