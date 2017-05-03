Will SP’s membership drive uplift Akhilesh’s fortune?

Lucknow, May 3: The fortunes of the Samajwadi Party is experiencing a newest low after it faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the results of which were announced in March.

Ahead of the urban civic polls in UP, the party has started its membership drive to bring more people under its fold. The SP has started a campaign--Join Samajwadi Party--recently.

Those interested can give a missed call on 7859999999 or log into www.samajwadiparty.in, as per advertisements featured on several news websites.

Recently, the Congress has decided to fight the urban civic polls in UP alone. "We have decided that the Congress will contest the forthcoming urban civic polls alone in Uttar Pradesh, without allying with any party, including the Samajwadi Party," said UP Congress chief Raj Babbar.

The SP and the Congress joined hands to give a tough fight to the BJP during the UP Assembly polls. However, the alliance managed to win just 54 seats in 403-member UP Assembly.

The BJP and its alliance partners won 325 seats, thus giving absolute majority to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government.

On Tuesday, SP president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav addressed his party workers in the SP office, Lucknow.

