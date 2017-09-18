Will Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan float political party together?

Chennai, Sep 18: All these while reports have been doing the rounds that two of Tamil Nadu's most celebrated actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to join politics. Although, both the actors have spoken about their interest in joining politics, none confirmed when. So, the speculations continue.

Amid all these rumours, a few political and social activists believe that both the actors should join hands to start their political career together. The political pundits feel that it would be in the interest of Tamil Nadu if the veteran stars work together in politics like they did in the film industry.

On Sunday in Puducherry, Gandhian People's Movement president Tamizharuvi Manian said Rajinikanth and Kamal should work together to save Tamil Nadu from Dravidian parties.

Manian said that Rajinikanth has already given hints about his entry into politics. "Discussions begun three months ago and it continue silently with regard to formation of a political party," Manian revealed details about Rajinikanth's entry into politics.

Regarding Kamal's political aspirations, Manian said he wished for the unity of Kamal and Rajinikanth. "Their disagreements will give another chance for the Dravidian parties to gain more power," he said.

"Kamal should join hands with Rajinikanth to bring a change by arranging some alternatives for the Dravidian parties,'' he added. He further said that Rajinikanth will capture power in the coming election with his new party.

Recently, Kamal said that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to enter politics. Kamal had earlier confirmed that he was considering launching his own political party.

"Give me a signal. If Rajinikanth comes to politics we can talk, won't I join him? Though we are rivals in our industry, we consult for key issues," Kamal said in Chennai recently.

Recently, Kamal (62) met Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. After the meeting, Kamal said that he was considering an entry in politics and would be "in the middle of things, not leaning to any side".

OneIndia News