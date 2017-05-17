Will Rajinikanth join the BJP? 'No comments', says the star

Superstar Rajinikanth neither refused nor confirmed his willingness to join the BJP if he entered electoral politics. Leaving his decision open-ended, Rajinikanth told the media that he had 'no comments' to make when asked if he would consider joining the BJP. Leaders like Pon Radhakrishnan have extended an invitation to the superstar after he dropped hints of taking the political plunge on May 15.

On day three of his meeting with fans from across the state, Rajinikanth made way for more speculation about him joining politics. "Will take a decision to join politics at the right time," he told a media house. Leaving much to speculation, Rajinikanth continued to keep his followers on tenterhooks. While the DMK in Tamil Nadu claimed that entering politics was Rajinikanth's personal choice, parties like the PMK opposed it vehemently.

While BJP's Tmailisai Soundarajan and Pon Radhakrishnan claimed that they would welcome it if the superstar joined politics, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy called it a joke. "Rajinikanth has no ideology and the following he has is cult following which is never good," Swamy had claimed. He had also mocked Rajinikanth and stated "leave alone becoming a politician from Tamil Nadu, he is not even a Tamil. He is a Marathi from Bengaluru. He will fail."

Rajinikanth on more than one occasion has taken sides and supported parties. He has been considered an opinion maker, so much so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited him ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. During campaigning for R K Nagar bypolls, BJP's candidate Gangai Amaran had shared a picture with Rajinikanth to create an impression of enjoying the star's support. Rajinikanth had later issued a statement that he did not support any party or candidate.

