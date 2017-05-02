Will Rahul be able to defeat PM Modi in his home turf, Gujarat?

As the Congress launched its election campaign in Gujarat, a tough battle lies ahead for both the party and its vice president Rahul Gandhi.

After its recent series of election defeats, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi launched the party's election campaign in Gujarat on Monday. Gujarat is scheduled to host assembly elections in a few months from now.

However, the 'battle of Gujarat' is going to be a very tough one for the Congress as it's the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state is currently under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Will the Congress and its main face, Rahul, be able to defeat the saffron party in its home turf? Currently, it looks impossible.

Let us check what Rahul did in Gujarat on Monday through a couple of pictures taken by the photographers of PTI...

A special ‘election’ garland

Rahul was garlanded at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday.

Picture credit: PTI

Will this dhol be able to ‘beat’ PM Modi?

Rahul played a 'dhol' at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada disrict on Gujarat foundation day on Monday.

Picture credit: PTI

 

Modiji, here I come to challenge you!

Congress VP addressed a public meeting in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday.

Picture credit: PTI

One more garland for Rahul

Rahul felicitated by party workers during a public meeting at Dediapada village in Narmada district on Monday.

Picture credit: PTI

 

In memory of grandmother, Indira Gandhi

In this image, Rahul is seen holding a framed picture of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Picture credit: PTI

In trademark attire of a Congress neta

Like all Congress leaders, Rahul too is seen dressed in white kurta and pajama and the trademark Congress topi.

Picture credit: PTI

