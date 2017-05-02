Will Rahul be able to defeat PM Modi in his home turf, Gujarat?

After its recent series of election defeats, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi launched the party's election campaign in Gujarat on Monday. Gujarat is scheduled to host assembly elections in a few months from now.

However, the 'battle of Gujarat' is going to be a very tough one for the Congress as it's the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state is currently under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Will the Congress and its main face, Rahul, be able to defeat the saffron party in its home turf? Currently, it looks impossible.

Let us check what Rahul did in Gujarat on Monday through a couple of pictures taken by the photographers of PTI...

A special ‘election’ garland Rahul was garlanded at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday. Picture credit: PTI Will this dhol be able to ‘beat’ PM Modi? Rahul played a 'dhol' at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada disrict on Gujarat foundation day on Monday. Picture credit: PTI Modiji, here I come to challenge you! Congress VP addressed a public meeting in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday. Picture credit: PTI One more garland for Rahul Rahul felicitated by party workers during a public meeting at Dediapada village in Narmada district on Monday. Picture credit: PTI In memory of grandmother, Indira Gandhi In this image, Rahul is seen holding a framed picture of former PM Indira Gandhi. Picture credit: PTI In trademark attire of a Congress neta Like all Congress leaders, Rahul too is seen dressed in white kurta and pajama and the trademark Congress topi. Picture credit: PTI

OneIndia News