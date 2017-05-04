Prez polls: Will Odisha CM Naveen help opposition against BJP?

Bhubaneswar, May 4: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) party general Secretary Sitaram Yechury is likely to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday to discuss the Presidential polls.

The Biju Janata Dal party which has 32, 500 votes had observed threat from the widespread Bharatiya Janata Party which improved its tally by occupying the Congress space and had won 180 seats in the civic polls held in Odisha in February. The BJP got 4 districts to control.

The BJD which opposes Congress in any matter might now join hands with opposition to avoid the defeat in 2019 assembly polls in Odisha.

Now, if the BJD supports the oppositions, there are chances that oppositions can have a fighting chance against the ruling BJP-led government in the Presidential elections. The Congress president is believed to have requested Sitaram Yechury to hold talks with the Odisha chief minister to seek support from BJD to pressurise the BJP.

It is to remind that during the last Presidential polls, it was Naveen Patnaik and J Jayalalithaa who chose P A Sangma which was quickly supported BJP against the Congress nominee Pranab Mukherjee.

It is believed that the opposition is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming presidential elections and has plans to approach Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal, the two allies in Maharashtra nad Punjab for their support.

BJD was supporting the NDA government in many occasion but had turned aggressive in the recent times. The polls for the country's highest office post will take place in July.

