Will launch Samajwadi Secular Front on July 6: Shivpal

Lucknow, May 31: Sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said on Wednesday that he would launch an outfit named Samajwadi Secular Front, which will be headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav on July 6, to bring the party on the right track.

Shivpal, who has been at odds with nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, however made it clear that he was forming just a front and not a political party.

"We will constitute the Samajwadi Secular Front on July 6 to bring the SP on the right track. We will formally announce it at a meeting in Lucknow", Shivpal told reporters in Lucknow.

"SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will be the national president of the front and I would be its convenor," Shivpal said.

He said that "those sidelined in the party will be associated with the front while talks will also be held with other parties in order to make the SP strong."

"First of all, the family and then the Samajwadi family will be united and this will be possible under the leadership of Netaji Mulayam. I want to ensure that Netajis honour is upheld", he said.

Asked about BJP governments decision for a probe in the river front project initiated during the SP regime, when he was a minister, Shivpal said, "There were no discrepancies when I was the minister. I dont know what happened later".

