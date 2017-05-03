Will hit Pakistan hard at a time of our choosing says Indian Army

The response to Pakistan which mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers will be harsh. The reaction to this ghastly incident would be at a time and place of India's choosing.

Pakistan will have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers and the Army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing, Vice-Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said on Tuesday.

"I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing," he told reporters.

"They have said it was not done by their forces. Then who did it? Their people came to our area and did it. They will have to take responsibility and face the consequences for it," Gen. Chand said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of the two soldiers was a "dastardly and inhuman act" which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation.

India's Director General of Military Operations Lt.Gen. A.K. Bhatt spoke to his Pakistan counterpart and expressed "grave concern" about the killing and beheading of the soldiers.

The Pakistan Army asked India to produce "actionable evidence" on its claim that a Pakistani special forces team sneaked across the LoC, beheaded two Indian security personnel and mutilated their bodies.

"Any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing," the Pakistan DGMO warned.

OneIndia News