Will hit Pak, but wont announce it in advance says Rajnath Singh

About the unrest in Kashmir he said whatever is reported to an extent are exaggerations of the reality.

Written by:
Do not presume that nothing is happening. We will not announce in advance, but do it, said Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. He was responding to a query by reporters on the action being contemplated by India after Pakistan soldiers mutilated the bodies of two jawans.

Rajnath Singh
File photo of Rajnath Singh

Do not presume nothing is happening. These things take time. The surgical strikes took 15 days to prepare. We will not let our countrymen down, he also said. The one who brags too much, never does. We will not announce in advance, we will do it, he also said.

About the unrest in Kashmir he said whatever is reported to an extent are exaggerations of the reality. He also said that people in Kashmir are as patriotic as anyone else in India. Whatever is reported in the media in relation to Kashmir to an extent is exaggeration of how things are. Things are not as bad as they are made out to be he also said.

OneIndia News

Other articles published on May 16, 2017
