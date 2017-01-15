Will give befitting reply to ceasefire violations: General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, Jan 15: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday saluted the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the country. "Salute martyrs who sacrificed their lives, our valour is because of them; indebted to them and their families," he said.

Speaking at the event, Rawat said,''Peace across LoC is priority but will not shy away from giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations''. Rawat also added that confidence building measures were undertaken with China at Northern borders so tensions can be done away with.

He further said that proper channels are in place for jawans to put across their grievances, if they aren't satisfied with action taken, they can contact him directly.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans on the occasion of Army day.

