Will file FIR against AAP after discharge from hospital: Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said that he will approach Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to file complaints on money laundering and black money against Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

"Whenever I would be discharged from the hospital, I will make a written complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Board of Direct Taxes under black money, hawala and money laundering cases (against Kejriwal and the AAP)," Mishra tweeted.

Lashing out at Mishra, the wife of the Kejriwal said that the suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader would face the consequences of the false allegations he has made.

Sunita Kejriwal tweeted: "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable."

On Sunday, in a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, Mishra accused Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by Sunday evening. While addressing Mishra said that Kejriwal and those close to him were involved in converting black money to white. For three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips.

OneIndia News