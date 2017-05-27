Will bring BJP CMs on board to resolve Mahadayi row, says Yeddyurappa

State president of BJP B S Yeddyurappa has taken the responsibility of bringing BJP chief Ministers of Goa and Maharashtra together to resolve the decades-old Mahadayi row. Yeddyurappa who met the media in Bengaluru said that he would ensure negotiations took place between the three riparian states.

With BJP at the helm of affairs in Goa as well as Maharashtra, Yeddyurappa told the media that he would take up the responsibility of bringing Manohar Parrikar and Devendra Fadnavis to negotiate terms on the Mahadayi waters sharing dispute.

Yeddyurappa also claimed that there was an overwhelming demand for his to contest from Shikaripura constituency in the 2018 assembly elections.

"I am now 74 years old and when we will come to power I will be 75 years old. The national president has made it very clear and there are no confusions within the party on the Chief Ministerial candidate," B S Yeddyurappa said when asked about his age being a concern to become a BJP CM.

The Congress government has made multiple representations to the Prime Minister seeking a meeting of all three Chief Ministers under his leadership. The same was, however, not entertained. On Saturday, Yeddyurappa assured that he would ensure a meeting to at least begin negotiations in the MAhadayi row. Karnataka is keen on an out-of-tribunal settlement for the inter-State row over sharing Mahadayi river water. Congress government had even invited Chief Ministers of both Goa and Maharashtra for talks. The state is also fighting a legal battle to get its share of the river's water.

OneIndia News