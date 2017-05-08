Will BJP extend support to Nitish if JD(U) and RJD call it quits ?

After Supreme Court upheld CBI's plea against the dropping of charges in the fodder scam against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the state BJP has kept its options open to form a coalition if Janata Dal (United) the party ends alliance with RJD.

Reacting to today's SC verdict, Bihar BJP chief Sushil Kumar Modi told media that 'let Nitish Kumar come out of the present alliance with RJD then BJP will think of options available'

But Sushil Modi did not give specific answer about BJP's support to JD (U) if the present coalition in Bihar came to an end. He said ' Don't know what will happen in future?'

Modi recalled that 'Nitish Kumar was comfortable in the company of BJP; he has seen 'golden years' as Chief Minister in Bihar and as Railway Minister at the Centre.'

'I know how uncomfortable is Nitish with Lalu Prasad Yadav', he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by the CBI which had challenged the dropping of charges in the fodder scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former chief minister of Bihar. The court also ordered that the trial be completed within nine months. The court said that Lalu and the other accused will face separate trials in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam case.

OneIndia News