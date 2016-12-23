Will Anil Baijal be the next LG of Delhi?

New Delhi, Dec 23: Who will replace Najeeb Jung as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi? Jung had resigned as the LG of Delhi on Thursday and this move had surprised many.

While the Union Home Ministry has not taken any call on who would replace Jung, there are three names doing the rounds and sources indicate that one of these could be the possible successor.

However, the strongest contender for the post is Anil Baijal, former Union Home Secretary. The three names are that of Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Mehrishi, former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal and former Delhi Police Commissioner, Ajai Raj Sharma.

These three are very strong contenders for the post of LG, sources say. An Home Ministry official tells OneIndia that the most likely contender to the post is Anil Baijal, but so far no final decision has been taken as yet.

Who is Anil Baijal?

Baijal is a 1969 batch IAS officer who was home secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also served as the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority. Baijal was also part of the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think-tank several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions in the Modi government.

The other contender to the post is Rajiv Mehrishi. He is a 1978 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He is currently the Union Home Secretary. In August 2015 on the day he was to retire as the Union finance secretary, he was told to continue for another two years as Home Secretary.

Ajai Raj Sharma was the police commissioner of Delhi between July 1999 and June 2002. After his stint as Delhi police commissioner, he took over as the new director general of the Border Security Force.

OneIndia News