Will Akhilesh dissolve the UP assembly? Here are his options

Lucknow, Dec 31: Will Akhilesh Yadav dissolve the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday? There is a crucial meeting at 9am on Saturday in which Akhilesh, who was expelled by his father Mulayam from Samajwadi Party (SP) for six years, will meet with his MLAs.

Sources say that he is likely to meet Governor Ram Naik after that meeting and recommend dissolution of the UP assembly.

This would be a counter-measure against Mulayam meeting with the Governor with a list of MLAs declaring Shivpal Yadav as the leader of the legislature party. The governor had on Friday said that there is no Constitutional crisis. "It is an intra-party problem and I am waiting and watching."

The Governor will adopt a wait and watch policy and would act only once either Akhilesh or Mulayam approaches him. Meanwhile, all eyes would be on the meetings called by the father and son. Both would be meeting with MLAs who back them following which a decision would be taken.

Several MLAs are hoping that father and son would sort out their differences amicably. They need to stay united for the sake of the party say the MLAs who are camping in Lucknow.

Options before Akhilesh:

While the first option would be to recommend dissolution of the assembly, the other would be to stay defiant and go ahead with his list of candidates. He could ask the candidates to contest from the seat allotted to them.

Akhilesh would, however, think several times before he goes ahead with the decision of fighting it alone. He is aware of his father's might and clout. Those close to him say that he is basking in the glory of being that young and charismatic leader that the party has a dearth of.

Akhilesh is also keen on entering into a pact with the Congress. Congress leader Rashid Alvi hinted at being on the side of Akhilesh. One must also not forget that Akhilesh has been speaking positively about Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

While Mulayam has been dead against an alliance with the Congress, political observers say that Akhilesh may gain electorally with this tie up.

