Will adopt all measures to ban PETA: Sasikala says as Jallikattu protests intensify

Following massive protests in support of Jallikattu across the state and the growing public anger against the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, Tamil Nadu is looking at legal action to ban the organisation. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's general secretary Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday claimed that the government will move towards banning PETA. "We will adopt all legal measures to ban PETA. The Tamil Nadu government has fought tirelessly to end the ban on Jallikattu," a statement released by Sasikala Natarajan said.

Her statement came minutes after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that he would meet Prime Minister Modi on Thursday to urge for an ordinance allowing Jallikattu. The AIADMK general secretary in her statement also reiterated Tamil Nadu's demand to the union government to promulgate an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam appealed to the protesters to withdraw their agitation. Thousands of people have been gathering at Chennai's Marina Beach since Tuesday evening in massive solidarity to Jallikattu even as student organisations in various districts protested against the ban as well as PETA. Despite a fervent plea by the Tamil Nadu chief minister, protesters refused to budge and declared on Wednesday evening that agitations will continue.

Apart from celebrities supporting the cause, Jallikattu became a students' movement in Tamil Nadu. Employees of IT companies also joined students in their protest in support of the banned sport. The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on the Jallikattu issue but Tamil Nadu government and the people have been asking for an ordinance to make Jallikattu legal.

OneIndia News