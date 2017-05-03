Amidst tea and tears, AAP looks to stay united

Amidst tea and tears, the Aam Admi Party is looking to patch up and keep its flock united. An emergency meeting of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia has been called for to resolve the crisis and pacify, Kumar Vishwas.

The problem began with Vishwas criticising the AAP for blaming the EVMs for the party's defeat in the recent elections including the MCD polls. Amanatullah Khan, the Okhla MLA criticised Vishwas and described him as an RSS agent.

Kejriwal who is struggling to keep his flock together has however said that the issue will be resolved. He is angry, but he will be fine. We are going to have tea at my place, he said. Vishwas on the hand did not take too kindly the statement made by Khan. With tears in his eyes, he said that Khan was just a mask being used by someone else.

Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia did make a late night attempt to patch things up.

Both drove up to his home late Tuesday night and tried to pacify Vishwas. Post the visit, Kejriwal said that Vishwas is an integral part of the movement. He seemed sure that he could convince Vishwas to stay back in the party.

Kejirwal had claimed that some leaders were trying to cause a rift between him and Vishwas. There has been a rift within the party following the party's poor showing in the Punjab assembly elections and the Delhi MCD polls. Many within the AAP are in favour of a larger role for Vishwas.

Earlier, Vishwas had hinted at a conspiracy against him. Speaking about Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, Vishwas said that the former was just a mask and it was someone else who was speaking about him. He said that he knew he would be targeted. He asked if Khan had spoken about Kejriwal or Sisodia in the same manner, he would have been thrown out of the party in flat ten minutes.

Vishwas clarified that he is not aspiring for the post of Chief Minister of Delhi. Neither am I am trying to join anyother party, he also said. Some other leaders of the party such as the youth wing in charge, Vandana Singh accused Vishwas of being in touch with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The leaders hinted that Vishwas was being remote controlled by the NSA to split the AAP.

OneIndia News