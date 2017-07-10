Wife shot dead in Ghaziabad over delay in serving dinner

Ghaziabad, July 10: In a bizzare case of domestic violence in Ghaziabad, a 60- year old man allegedly shot dead his wife late on Saturday, when she delayed serving him the dinner.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm in Mansarovar Park colony in Kavi Nagar police station area.

According to the police the couple got into verbal fight around midnight on Saturday. The accused, Ashok Jaat, came home late night and was under the influence of alcohol. He then asked his 55-year-old wife Sunaina, to serve dinner but the preparations were bit delayed. When he asked her the reason, she said that she was annoyed by his actions as he had come home drunk.

Enraged by this, he slapped her and pulled out a countrymade weapon and shot Sunaina on the forehead. Sunaina, was rushed to the Sarvodaya Hospital in Kavi Nagar with a gunshot wound on her head. However, doctors at the hospital declared her dead on arrival.

The couple stayed on the first-floor portion of their residence in Mansarovar Colony, adjacent to GT Road.

Kumar used to ply a mini-truck, which he owned, along with his younger son Tinku (28). His elder son, Rinku (32), plies a private taxi.

Kumar was arrested on Sunday. During the investigation he confessed to the crime and said that he has no one to provide him food except his wife and said that his sons might not take care of him in his old age. He asked Doctors to provide the best possible treatment to his wife but she was declared dead.

OneIndia News