Wife of policeman who probed Sheena Bora case found murdered

Mumbai, May 24: With a gory note etched in blood saying "M Tired of her, Catch and Hang me", the body of Dipali, the wife of Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore of Khar Police Station who probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case was found at their home here on Wednesday, police said.

Their 20-year old son, Siddhanth is missing since Tuesday night and is now the prime suspect in the case which has sent ripples of shockwaves in the Mumbai police force.

According to officials, Dipali, 41, was found lying in a pool of blood by her husband at their Santacruz home when he returned home on early on Wednesday after night duty.

"Around 3.30 am, when Ganore returned home from work, he tried to open the door but failed, and his wife' phone was unreachable. Somehow he managed to open the door and saw Dipali lying there in a pool of blood," Senior Inspector Mahadev Wavale of Vakola Police Station told media persons.

Police have recovered the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, from the premises and the "note" written in blood, but the son was not present at home.

Ganore immediately informed the police control which sent a team and now Vakola police are making attempts to trace Siddhanth whose phone is switched off. They are also scanning the CCTV footage of the building to establish his movements.

Dipali's last rites will be performed in Nashik after the autopsy and other formalities are completed, said an official. Ganore was a member of the crack team headed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria which probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder before it was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In August 2015, the team had arrested the victim's mother Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and ex-driver Shyamwar Rai - who later turned approver and was pardoned - followed by the arrest of former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea in November 2015.

IANS